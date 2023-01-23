Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ma works at
Locations
-
1
Cutaneous Oncology Program1305 York Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10021 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
Dr. Ma saw me and was completely in charge, brilliant to work with, understanding and compassionate.
About Dr. Barbara Ma, MD
- Oncology
- English, Cantonese
- 1245625052
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center Washington Dc
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- John S Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.