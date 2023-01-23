See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Barbara Ma, MD

Oncology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ma works at Cutaneous Oncology Program in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cutaneous Oncology Program
    1305 York Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10021 (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Barbara Ma, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese
NPI Number
  • 1245625052
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Residency
  • Georgetown University Med Center Washington Dc
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
Undergraduate School
  • John S Hopkins University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ma works at Cutaneous Oncology Program in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ma’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

