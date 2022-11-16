See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Barbara Maccollum, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Maccollum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Maccollum works at Arizona Gastrointestinal Association in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Digestive Health - Central Phoenix, Edwards 613
    1300 N 12th St Ste 613, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-5321
    Talbert Medical Group Central Medical
    1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 716-9655
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
    Arizona Orthopaedic Group Pllc
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-6582

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I had some minimal bleeding and she recommended I get a colonoscopy… turned out to be a tumor in my rectum but the bleeding was from the hemorrhoids. If it wasn’t for her suggestion of the colonoscopy I don’t know where I’d be. It ultimately was benign but these things can turn into more. I’m very thankful for her!! I hope she’s still practicing when I return for my colonoscopy in 14 years!??
    AW — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Maccollum, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215925821
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Maccollum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maccollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maccollum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maccollum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maccollum works at Arizona Gastrointestinal Association in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Maccollum’s profile.

    Dr. Maccollum has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maccollum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Maccollum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maccollum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maccollum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maccollum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.