Dr. Malach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- NY
- Staten Island
- Dr. Barbara Malach, MD
Dr. Barbara Malach, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Malach, MD
Dr. Barbara Malach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Malach works at
Dr. Malach's Office Locations
-
1
University Physicians Group PC4106 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 987-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Malach?
AFTER EVERY VISIT COMMENT TO SELF DR MALACH IS KIN TO OLD SAYING (THE GREATEST THING SINCE SHOE LACES)
About Dr. Barbara Malach, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013902493
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malach accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malach works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.