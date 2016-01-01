Dr. Barbara Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Mann, MD
Dr. Barbara Mann, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St # Tower, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Mann, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
