Dr. Barbara Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Clairemont Dental Group5222 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 939-9002
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very pleased with my in-person visit with Dr. Barbara Martin, friendly and helpful staff and the wait time was short. My appointment was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and she agreed to see me in person, unlike other dermatologists who were only accepting appointments for video visits. She removed several skin lesions which have now completely healed with no visible scarring. Thank you Dr. Martin!
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093754145
- Stanford University Hospital
- Mt Zion Hosp
- Univ Of Ca
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Genital Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.