Overview

Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Martin works at Clairemont Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Genital Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.