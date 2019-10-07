Overview of Dr. Barbara Martin, MD

Dr. Barbara Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Conviva Care Centers in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.