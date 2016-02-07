Dr. Barbara Mercado-Stallard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado-Stallard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Mercado-Stallard, MD
Dr. Barbara Mercado-Stallard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.
Generations of Women Obgyn PC1300 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 654-8400
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Mercado does NOT TREAT you like a NUMBER the way other practices treat you. She is an amazing listener and Doctor. She shares her own experiences and listens to you and always offers various options for your medical needs. I no longer longer reside in Virginia and I travel a long distance from FL and worth it to see Dr. Mercado. She is a Very compassionate and caring Physician. She is a GREAT DOCTOR and I HIGHLY SUGGEST THAT ALL TRY HER OUT AND YOU TOO WILL BE CONVINCED.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396734497
- American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ Univ Hosp
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
