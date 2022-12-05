Overview of Dr. Barbara Mols-Kowalczewski, MD

Dr. Barbara Mols-Kowalczewski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.



Dr. Mols-Kowalczewski works at Guthrie Bariatric Center in Sayre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.