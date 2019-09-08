Overview

Dr. Barbara Moran-Faile, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easley, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals



Dr. Moran-Faile works at Upstate Cardiology - Easley in Easley, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.