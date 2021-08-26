Overview

Dr. Barbara Morlan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morlan works at Dry Creek Medical Group in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.