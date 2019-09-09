Overview

Dr. Barbara Morris, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Stride Chc -union Square Health Plaza At Jefferson Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchospasm, Migraine and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.