Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Morris, MD
Dr. Barbara Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Aoc Surgery Center Inc10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-4863
-
2
Crestview Optical521 Marshall Rd, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Directions (501) 227-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Barbara Morris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891775821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.