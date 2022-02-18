Dr. Barbara Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Nath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Nath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Nath works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3505Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Barbara Nath at MGH for over 25 years. She is very warm and intelligent and she has helped me cope with my reflux esophagitis and gluten intolerance very well. I treasure her advice.
About Dr. Barbara Nath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nath speaks Creole and French Creole.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
