Dr. Barbara Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Nelson, MD
Dr. Barbara Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Angel Wings Center of Healing808 Pancheri Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Directions (208) 552-6904
Mountain View Hospital2325 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 557-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson made me feel comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. She offered much needed advice, and was open and honest. I hope to continue to see her as my doc for a long time. I recommend her to all of my family and friends.
About Dr. Barbara Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023187879
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
