Dr. Barbara Newman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Newman works at Sunrise Womens Healthcare in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.