Overview of Dr. Barbara Noguchi, MD

Dr. Barbara Noguchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Noguchi works at Retina & Vitreous Of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinal Scars and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.