Dr. Barbara O'Dea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Dea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara O'Dea, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara O'Dea, MD
Dr. Barbara O'Dea, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. O'Dea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Dea's Office Locations
-
1
C P T E Nashua522 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063 Directions (224) 241-7148
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Dea?
About Dr. Barbara O'Dea, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1578787115
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Dea accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Dea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Dea works at
Dr. O'Dea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Dea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Dea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Dea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.