Overview

Dr. Barbara Onumah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Onumah works at AAMG Diabetes & Endocrinolgy in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.