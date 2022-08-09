Dr. Barbara Onumah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onumah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Onumah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Onumah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
AAMG Diabetes & Endocrinolgy2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 510, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6700
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Dr. Onumah was very easy to connect with. I feel that I have someone on my team who has taken an interest in my personal medical situation. My experience today: She was a great listener. She explained everything in easy-to-understand detail. I didn't feel rushed. She was personable, professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Barbara Onumah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Onumah has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onumah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
