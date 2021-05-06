Overview of Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD

Dr. Barbara Pickut, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI.



Dr. Pickut works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.