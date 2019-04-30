Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pockaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Pockaj works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pockaj?
10 yrs treatment free, no melanomas since. No complaints, high praise
About Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982689402
Education & Certifications
- Nih National Cancer Institute
- Case Western Res University
- Case Western Res U|Case Western Res University
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pockaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pockaj accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pockaj using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pockaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pockaj works at
Dr. Pockaj has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pockaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pockaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pockaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pockaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pockaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.