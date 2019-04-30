Overview

Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Pockaj works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.