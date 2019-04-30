See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Pockaj works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Sarcoma Removals
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Sarcoma Removals

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pockaj?

    Apr 30, 2019
    10 yrs treatment free, no melanomas since. No complaints, high praise
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pockaj to family and friends

    Dr. Pockaj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pockaj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982689402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nih National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Res University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Case Western Res U|Case Western Res University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Pockaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pockaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pockaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pockaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pockaj works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pockaj’s profile.

    Dr. Pockaj has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pockaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pockaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pockaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pockaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pockaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.