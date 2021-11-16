Overview

Dr. Barbara Prillaman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Powhatan, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Prillaman works at Midlothian Family Practice in Powhatan, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.