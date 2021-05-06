Overview of Dr. Barbara Roberts, MD

Dr. Barbara Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Patient First in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.