Dr. Barbara Rowland, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Rowland, MD
Dr. Barbara Rowland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina Univ and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland's Office Locations
Rock Hill GYN & OB1721 Ebenezer Rd Ste 145, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-2401
Fort Mill GYN & OB1666 Highway 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 548-2247
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowland is very knowledgeable about women's health issues. She is efficient, but also takes the time to discuss what is important to her patient. I always feel that she has given me the best medical care and that she understands my concerns or issues. She truly listens.
About Dr. Barbara Rowland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437126844
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- East Carolina Univ
- MEREDITH COLLEGE
