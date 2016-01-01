Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Salamon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Salamon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Barbara Salamon2604 Dr M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-4023
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Barbara Salamon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982669594
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Dr. Salamon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salamon works at
Dr. Salamon has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salamon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.