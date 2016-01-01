Overview

Dr. Barbara Salamon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Salamon works at Carolinaeast Internal Medicine in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.