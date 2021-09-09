Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO
Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Sarb's Office Locations
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Strand Regional Specialty Assoc8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarb has been the pain management physician for my Bride & me for nearly 5 years. She is a personable, knowledgeable & caring provider that we trust like a family member. We have had nothing but positive experiences with her & recommend her practice without exception
About Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Botsford Gen Hosp
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarb has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarb speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.