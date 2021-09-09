Overview of Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO

Dr. Barbara Sarb, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Sarb works at Florence Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.