See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Schrodt works at Dermatology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates PSC
    2811 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 896-6355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schrodt?

    Aug 13, 2019
    My first visit with Dr. Schrodt. She came highly recommended by friends of mine. Very thorough with full body exam. Answered all my question. Wasn’t in a hurry to get to her next patient. Very happy with her and visit
    Mike Jenne in Louisville , KY — Aug 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schrodt to family and friends

    Dr. Schrodt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schrodt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457449688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrodt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrodt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrodt works at Dermatology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Schrodt’s profile.

    Dr. Schrodt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrodt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrodt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrodt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrodt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrodt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.