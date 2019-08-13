Overview

Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Schrodt works at Dermatology Associates PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.