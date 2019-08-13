Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Schrodt works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates PSC2811 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-6355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Schrodt. She came highly recommended by friends of mine. Very thorough with full body exam. Answered all my question. Wasn’t in a hurry to get to her next patient. Very happy with her and visit
About Dr. Barbara Schrodt, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457449688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrodt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrodt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrodt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrodt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrodt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrodt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrodt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrodt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrodt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.