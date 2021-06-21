See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD

Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Schultz works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schultz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute
    10 E 102nd St # 66, New York, NY 10029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchiectasis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchiectasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2021
    Have not visited for awhile due to relocation. Fantastic diagnostician just top notch
    Patricia cohen — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1861402232
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schultz works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schultz’s profile.

    Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

