Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Schulz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Schulz works at
-
1
Women's Center510 N Prospect Ave Ste 320, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-2716
-
2
Women's Center2809 N Sepulveda Blvd # B, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 545-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and thorough. Her friendly demeanor puts my mind at ease when she is treating me. Her staff is also very friendly and helpful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740251420
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of California, San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.