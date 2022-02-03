Overview of Dr. Barbara Schwartz, MD

Dr. Barbara Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Edison Ophthalmology Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.