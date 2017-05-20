See All Psychiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Barbara Silver, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Silver, MD

Dr. Barbara Silver, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Silver works at Barbara A. Silver, M.D. in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara A. Silver, M.D.
    24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 107, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-0405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Phobia

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dave in Rancho Cucamonga, CA — May 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barbara Silver, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851449672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac/usc Med Center
    Residency
    • University Calif Irvine Med Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silver works at Barbara A. Silver, M.D. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silver’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

