Overview of Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD

Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Smythe works at Glaucoma Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.