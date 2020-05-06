See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD

Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Smythe works at Glaucoma Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smythe's Office Locations

    Glaucoma Consultants of Texas- Fort Worth
    1650 W Rosedale St Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 885-7442
    Glaucoma Consultants of Texas- Grapevine
    1602 Lancaster Dr Ste 102, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 885-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Heterophoria
Laser Surgery
Lazy Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Stye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 06, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Smythe for several years for glaucoma that I've had for over 30 years. Her treatment plan has always been careful, well-planned, and effective. A few years before I started with her, I had lost some peripheral vision under a different doctor's care. Since then, my vision has held steady. Her office staff has fairly high turnover, but they still do a very effective job with insurance, appointments, testing, etc.
    — May 06, 2020
    About Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609869692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California In Irvine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Smythe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smythe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smythe has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smythe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smythe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smythe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

