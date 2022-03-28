Overview of Dr. Barbara Socha, MD

Dr. Barbara Socha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tavernier, FL. They graduated from Wroclaw Medical University, Wroclaw, Poland and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Socha works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.