Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp|Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Center for Women's Care12400 S Harlem Ave Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 385-6710
Center for Women's Care6600 W College Dr Ste 1A, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 385-6710
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
She is absolutely wonderful. She is everything you hear about and more. A wonderful bedside manner and a real class act.
About Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164591301
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center|Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Kings County Hospital Center|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Sch Med|Mt Sinai School Med
- Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp|Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
Dr. Soltes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltes accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltes works at
Dr. Soltes has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soltes speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.