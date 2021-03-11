Overview

Dr. Barbara Soltes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp|Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Soltes works at Center for Women's Care in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.