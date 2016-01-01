See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Barbara Srur, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Srur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite De Nice Sophia-Antipolis, Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Srur works at Neuropsychology abd Behaviroal Health Associates in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara P Srur,M.D., Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    1991 HYDE PARK ST, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 953-4313
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Barbara Srur, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851357347
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital Cornell Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Nice Sophia-Antipolis, Ufr De Medecine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Srur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srur works at Neuropsychology abd Behaviroal Health Associates in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Srur’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Srur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

