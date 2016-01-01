Dr. Barbara Srur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Srur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Srur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite De Nice Sophia-Antipolis, Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Barbara P Srur,M.D., Child & Adolescent Psychiatry1991 HYDE PARK ST, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 953-4313Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Srur, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Hungarian
- 1851357347
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital Cornell Med School
- Albert Einstein College Med
- North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
- Universite De Nice Sophia-Antipolis, Ufr De Medecine
- Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois
- Psychiatry
