Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD

Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stricker works at Ob/Gyn Associates Of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stricker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ob/Gyn Associates Of Attleboro
    687 N MAIN ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cysts

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972553121
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Ny
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
    Undergraduate School
    • Suny-Stonybrook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Stricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stricker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stricker works at Ob/Gyn Associates Of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Stricker’s profile.

    Dr. Stricker has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stricker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

