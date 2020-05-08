Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susang-Talamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD
Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Susang-Talamo works at
Dr. Susang-Talamo's Office Locations
-
1
Upp Womens Health Irwin8955 State Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 864-8175
- 2 4959 Simmons Cir, Export, PA 15632 Directions (724) 325-2126
-
3
Southwest Womens Healthcare Ctr PC635 PITTSBURGH RD, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 434-7771
-
4
Connellsville Office2620 Memorial Blvd Ste A, Connellsville, PA 15425 Directions (724) 434-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Susang-Talamo?
I LOVE HER. Very thorough and spends time with you. I have followed her as well, wherever she goes. Never feels rushed and explains everything.
About Dr. Barbara Susang-Talamo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558399972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susang-Talamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susang-Talamo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susang-Talamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susang-Talamo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Susang-Talamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susang-Talamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susang-Talamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susang-Talamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.