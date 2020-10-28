See All Podiatrists in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM

Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, OH. 

Dr. Vanfossen works at Barbara J Van Fossen DPM in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanfossen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara J Van Fossen DPM
    1334 Sheridan Dr Ste 4, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 687-9345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Very pleasant to speak with. I would definitely recommend her as a Podiatrist.
    Chas Matthews — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861467953
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanfossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanfossen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanfossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanfossen works at Barbara J Van Fossen DPM in Lancaster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Vanfossen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanfossen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanfossen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanfossen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanfossen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

