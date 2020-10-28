Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanfossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM
Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Vanfossen works at
Dr. Vanfossen's Office Locations
-
1
Barbara J Van Fossen DPM1334 Sheridan Dr Ste 4, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-9345
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanfossen?
Very pleasant to speak with. I would definitely recommend her as a Podiatrist.
About Dr. Barbara Vanfossen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861467953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanfossen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanfossen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanfossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanfossen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanfossen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanfossen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanfossen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanfossen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.