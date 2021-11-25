Overview of Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD

Dr. Barbara Voetsch, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP) Faculdade de CiÃncias MÃˆdicas|Universidade Estadual de Campinas UNICAMP Faculdade de Ci ncias M dicas and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Voetsch works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.