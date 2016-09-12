Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD
Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiology PA4900 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 746-5200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
Dr. Wagner is extremely professional and knowledgable. During an office visit with Dr. Wagner, she takes her time and listens to you about your health concerns. She is very thorough in her exams and makes sure you leave understanding what you need to know. Wellness is her priority for every patient and you will leave her office with ideas on how you can take steps to make improvements in your health.
About Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275530248
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.