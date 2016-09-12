Overview of Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD

Dr. Barbara Wagner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Heart Attack Prevention Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

