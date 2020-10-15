Overview of Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD

Dr. Barbara Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Care LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.