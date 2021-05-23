Overview of Dr. Barbara Ward, MD

Dr. Barbara Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.