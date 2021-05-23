Dr. Barbara Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Ward, MD
Dr. Barbara Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
- 1 77 Lafayette Pl Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4249
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ward is highly professional, caring, compassionate & clear in her communication. She is very thorough & complete in confirming her diagnosis through tests which is reassuring & provides for a better out outcome. She has rave reviews from her peers & patients alike. I very highly recommend Dr Ward & am grateful for her care.
About Dr. Barbara Ward, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.