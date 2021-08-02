Dr. Barbara Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wells, MD
Dr. Barbara Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
Chesapeake Womens Care PA2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 306, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9700
Chesapeake Women's Care (waugh Chapel)2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 310, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 451-8952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wells has taken care of myself and both my daughters. She is knowledgeable and understanding. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Barbara Wells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376520965
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
