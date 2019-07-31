Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Occupational & Environmental Health Services3909 Orange Pl Ste 2300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5041
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Let me tell you about Doctor Barbara Williams a cardiologist at University Hospitals. I have been in Ahuja Hospital twice now for my AFIB heart problem. My normal cardiologist is Doctor George Farah and his partner Doctor Barbara Williams handles me when I am in the hospital. The highest rating on line is 5 stars. I wish I could give Doctor Williams 100 stars. She is nothing short of a superstar of cardiologist. I was no easy case and came in in chronic afib and my heart kept stopping. Doctor Williams dug in and never quit. She got me out of AFIB and stopped my heart from stopping. For eight days she fought for me this last time and she never gave up. On top of this she is compassionate, and kind and just a wonderful person. When in the hospital I demand to see only her. It is great she is partners with my other cardiologist as they can work as a team for me when I am out of the hospital too. I dont want to ever loose her..... Doctor Williams is just 100% Fantastic!
- Yale University
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
