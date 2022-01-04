Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD
Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Francisco I Perez Ph.d. & Associates PC6560 Fannin St Ste 1810, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 530-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson is the most personable surgeon that I have ever experienced. Her bedside manner is second to none. I highly recommend her for your hand surgery needs.
About Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Wellesley
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
