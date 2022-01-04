See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD

Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Wilson Hand Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Francisco I Perez Ph.d. & Associates PC
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1810, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 530-4081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Boutonniere Deformity Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?

    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Wilson is the most personable surgeon that I have ever experienced. Her bedside manner is second to none. I highly recommend her for your hand surgery needs.
    Very personable surgeon- highly recommend! — Jan 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilson to family and friends

    Dr. Wilson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780646760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wellesley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Wilson Hand Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Wilson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.