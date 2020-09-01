Overview

Dr. Barbara Winfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Winfield works at Family Practice Associates Vrhs in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.