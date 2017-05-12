Dr. Wissner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Wissner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wissner, MD
Dr. Barbara Wissner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Wissner works at
Dr. Wissner's Office Locations
Barbara P Wissner, MD747 Main St Ste 204, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-2098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barbara Wissner is in the top tier of the most professional, ethical, and knowledgeable providers. I had been treated and labeled with depression for years. She thoroughly examined my past and present to present a diagnoses many doctors did not catch. I truly feel if not for her, chances are I would not be here. She took the care and time to find answers to situations I had subjected myself to for years. She spent time on a combination of meds for me and I feel "normal" at 57 & finally.
About Dr. Barbara Wissner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033133012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wissner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wissner works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wissner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wissner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wissner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wissner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.