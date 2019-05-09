Overview of Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD

Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Wotherspoon works at Mercy Clinic-facial Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Galena, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.