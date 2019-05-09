Dr. Wotherspoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD
Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Wotherspoon works at
Dr. Wotherspoon's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic-facial Plastic Surgery1965 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3890
Sculpted Figures Plastic Surgery8212 Devon Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 273-0376
Elite. Pain Mgmt. LLC1601 K66 Ste C, Galena, KS 66739 Directions (417) 553-1404
Elite Pain Management222 E Primrose St Ste E, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 888-0167
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is AMAZING!! She worked my surgery in her busy schedule even though she was booked way out. So grateful! She has great bedside manners and I recommend her to all my friends!
About Dr. Barbara Wotherspoon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619919198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Wotherspoon has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wotherspoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
