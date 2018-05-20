Overview of Dr. Barbara Ziogas, MD

Dr. Barbara Ziogas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.



Dr. Ziogas works at Farmington Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine LLC in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.