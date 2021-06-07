Dr. Lesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbra Lesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbra Lesh, MD
Dr. Barbra Lesh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesh's Office Locations
3859 N Buffalo St Ste 5, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 508-7633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leah is amazing doctor. She is very professional, kind and listens. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Barbra Lesh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992195382
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
