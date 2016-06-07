Overview

Dr. Barclay Monaster, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Monaster works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.